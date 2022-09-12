Realme C33 now available in India: Should you buy it?
The Realme C33 is now up for grabs in India via the brand's official e-store and Flipkart. The handset comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations which bear a price tag of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. An instant discount of Rs. 1,000 is also applicable on the device when purchased via HDFC or ICICI bank card transactions.
- The Realme C33 was introduced in India earlier this month under the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment to take on budget offerings from TECNO, Redmi as well as POCO.
- The handset is aimed at first-time buyers looking for a budget smartphone with a large display, a high-resolution primary camera, the latest Android software, and a decent battery backup.
The Realme C33 sports a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It gets a 'uni-body' rear panel, which flaunts a reflective finish. The handset packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400-nits of maximum brightness. It is offered in Sandy Gold, Night Sea, and Aqua Blue trims.
The Realme C33 is equipped with dual rear cameras consisting a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 0.3MP (f/2.8) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Realme C33 draws power from a UNISOC T612 chipset, that comes paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based Realme UI S edition. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C33 can be considered by those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a large display, decent camera, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery. However, by adding a few more bucks, buyers can get the Redmi Prime 11 or POCO M5, each of which has a higher refresh rate screen, triple rear cameras, more memory and storage, and faster charging.