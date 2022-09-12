Technology

Realme C33 now available in India: Should you buy it?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 12, 2022, 04:27 pm 3 min read

The Realme C33 measures 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 187g

The Realme C33 is now up for grabs in India via the brand's official e-store and Flipkart. The handset comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations which bear a price tag of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. An instant discount of Rs. 1,000 is also applicable on the device when purchased via HDFC or ICICI bank card transactions.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Realme C33 was introduced in India earlier this month under the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment to take on budget offerings from TECNO, Redmi as well as POCO.

The handset is aimed at first-time buyers looking for a budget smartphone with a large display, a high-resolution primary camera, the latest Android software, and a decent battery backup.

Design and display The handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Realme C33 sports a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It gets a 'uni-body' rear panel, which flaunts a reflective finish. The handset packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400-nits of maximum brightness. It is offered in Sandy Gold, Night Sea, and Aqua Blue trims.

Information It offers a 50MP main camera

The Realme C33 is equipped with dual rear cameras consisting a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 0.3MP (f/2.8) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphone boots Android 12

The Realme C33 draws power from a UNISOC T612 chipset, that comes paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based Realme UI S edition. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme C33: Pricing and availability

Verdict Should you buy Realme C33?

The Realme C33 can be considered by those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a large display, decent camera, expandable storage, and a long-lasting battery. However, by adding a few more bucks, buyers can get the Redmi Prime 11 or POCO M5, each of which has a higher refresh rate screen, triple rear cameras, more memory and storage, and faster charging.