Realme C33 launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check features
Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone, called the Realme C33. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB configuration. The device will be up for grabs starting September 12.
- Realme is expanding its foothold in India's fiercely competitive budget smartphone market.
- The brand's C-series devices are usually aimed at first-time buyers looking for a smartphone with a big screen, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery.
- The Realme C33 may rake up quite a few sales for the company around the festive season. The device will take on the newly launched Redmi 11 Prime.
The Realme C33 has a waterdrop notch with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 'uni-cover' design with reflective finish. The device offers a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colorways.
The Realme C33 offers a dual rear camera arrangement which comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and a 0.3MP (f/2.8) secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
Under the hood, the Realme C33 houses a UNISOC T612 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12 and draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.
The Realme C33 is offered in two configurations. The device's 3GB/32GB model is priced at Rs. 8,999, whereas the 4GB/64GB variant bears a price tag of Rs. 9,999. It will be available for purchase starting September 12 via Flipkart.