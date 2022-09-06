Technology

Realme C33 launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check features

Realme C33 launched in India at Rs. 9,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 06, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

The Realme C33 offers nearly 89% screen-to-body ratio (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone, called the Realme C33. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB/32GB configuration. The device will be up for grabs starting September 12.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is expanding its foothold in India's fiercely competitive budget smartphone market.

The brand's C-series devices are usually aimed at first-time buyers looking for a smartphone with a big screen, multiple cameras, and long-lasting battery.

The Realme C33 may rake up quite a few sales for the company around the festive season. The device will take on the newly launched Redmi 11 Prime.

Design and display The handset offers 400-nits of peak brightness

The Realme C33 has a waterdrop notch with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 'uni-cover' design with reflective finish. The device offers a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colorways.

Information It features a 50MP primary camera

The Realme C33 offers a dual rear camera arrangement which comprises a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera and a 0.3MP (f/2.8) secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

Under the hood, the Realme C33 houses a UNISOC T612 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12 and draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme C33: Pricing and availability

The Realme C33 is offered in two configurations. The device's 3GB/32GB model is priced at Rs. 8,999, whereas the 4GB/64GB variant bears a price tag of Rs. 9,999. It will be available for purchase starting September 12 via Flipkart.