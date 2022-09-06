Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 6 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 06, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a high-resolution battle royale game that is adapted from its standard version. The game offers a vast number of additional supplies, which users can obtain via real money transactions. However, these bonuses can also be collected using redeemable codes. Players using the in-game items and the right strategies have higher chances of leading the game and scoreboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Making use of real money might not be everyone's first preference to obtain in-game supplies. Therefore, the developers of Free Fire MAX regularly add redeemable codes for gamers.

These codes help players access a large number of collectibles such as loot crates, weapons, costume bundles, etc.

The game's improved graphics, engaging gameplay, and free supplies have helped it become popular in India.

Details Each code is accessible only once

Players have to follow some ground rules to gain access to the codes. The 12-digit codes can only be redeemed by the players using Indian servers. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours. A player can claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per gamer.

Codes Here are the codes for September 6

The Free Fire MAX codes for Tuesday i.e. September 6, are listed below. You can use them to earn your free rewards. B61Y-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-DAKX-4WHV, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF11-WFNP-P956 FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E, MCPT-FNXZ-F4TA YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-9MB3-PFA5, FF10-617K-GUF9

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.