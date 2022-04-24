Technology

Micromax IN 2c to debut in India on April 26

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 24, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Micromax IN 2c will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Micromax)

Micromax has announced the launch date of its latest IN-series budget smartphone, the IN 2c, in India. The device will be introduced on April 26 and its landing page is now live on Flipkart, revealing its design, specifications, and key features. The handset will have a 6.52-inch LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Micromax is working hard to stage a comeback and its strategy to launch several new products every quarter is commendable.

The brand already introduced several 1-series devices like IN 1, IN Note 1, IN 1b, and the most recent, IN Note 2.

Now, it is aiming to expand its 2-series with IN 2c, which will be the successor to IN 2b, released last year.

Design and display The handset will bear an HD+ LCD screen

The Micromax IN 2c will feature a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it will sport a dual-camera unit. The handset will boast a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420-nits of peak brightness. It will be up for grabs in Silver and Brown color options.

Information It will house a dual rear camera setup

The Micromax IN 2c will pack a dual rear camera module, which may comprise an 8MP primary lens and a VGA sensor. On the front, there should be a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A UNISOC T610 chipset will fuel the device

The Micromax IN 2c will be backed by a UNISOC T610 chipset and could be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it may boot Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Micromax IN 2c: Pricing and availability

Micromax will disclose the availability and pricing details of the IN 2c smartphone in India at its launch event on April 26. However, the device is tipped to cost around Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart and Micromax's official website.