Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4's pre-booking open: How to order

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 01, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader (Photo credit: 91mobiles and Evan Blass)

Samsung has started accepting pre-orders for its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, in India. The devices can be pre-booked via Samsung e-store and Samsung Exclusive Stores. Customers need to pay a token amount of Rs. 1,999 to pre-reserve their foldable smartphone. Additionally, these buyers will get benefits of Rs. 5,000 at the time of sale.

Samsung has opened up the reservations for its next-generation Fold4 and Flip4 foldable devices ahead of their debut on August 10.

The company is drawing attention of prospective buyers by proving them an early VIP pass that will let them buy the handset of their choice when the sales go live. Addition benefits of Rs. 5,000 is also a special treat.

Design and display The devices will support a 120Hz refresh rate

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will have an inward-folding book-like design. However, the Galaxy Z Flip4 will bear a clamshell form-factor. The Fold4 could sport a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip4 may flaunt a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2.1-inch cover screen.

Cameras Fold4 is tipped to sport a 4MP under-display camera

At the back, the Fold4 may feature a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It may get a 10MP camera and a 4MP under-display snapper on the secondary and inner displays, respectively. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is said to flaunt 12MP main as well as ultra-wide sensors. Inside, it could sport a 10MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the devices

The Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Fold4 could pack up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Flip4 may house 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The devices will boot Android 12-based One UI.

Information How much will the next-generation foldable smartphones cost?

Samsung will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 at the time of their launch on August 10. In India, the devices are tipped to carry a starting price tag of Rs. 1,49,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively.