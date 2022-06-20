Technology

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro go official: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Bison 2 series offers IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G protection (Photo credit: Umidigi)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Umidigi has launched its Bison 2 series, including Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro handsets, globally. As for the highlights, the devices feature an LCD display, triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, and a 6,150mAh battery that offers 18W charging support. The phones are currently available for purchase via the AliExpress website starting at $327 (roughly Rs. 25,400).

The Bison 2 series is aimed at buyers who are looking for rugged smartphones with gaming-focused features, durability, and a long-lasting battery.

They take on sub-Rs. 30,000 offerings from LEAGOO, Xiaomi, INNJOO, and TECNO.

Under a mid-price range, the handsets offer IP68 and IP69K-rated build and MIL-STD-810G protection to withstand harsh environments. They also feature a Liquid Cooling System 2.0 for enhanced heat dissipation.

Design and display The devices come with a MIL-STD-810G protection

The Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro bear a similar design with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They are offered with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G protection to survive extreme conditions. The handsets are offered with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They measure 12.9mm in thickness and weigh around 280g.

Information The smartphones have a 24MP selfie shooter

The Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro house triple cameras on the rear, comprising a 48MP (f//2.2) primary lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera with an LED flash. On the front, they get a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals The handsets are backed by MediaTek Helio P90 chipset

Under the hood, the Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro house a MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with PowerVR GM 9446 GPU. They are offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The handsets boot Android 12 and pack a 6,150mAh battery with 18W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG support, and a Type-C port.

Information Umidigi Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Umidigi Bison 2 is priced at $327 (roughly Rs. 25,400) for its single 6GB/128GB model, whereas the Bison 2 Pro bears a price tag of $385 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration. They are up for grabs via AliExpress.