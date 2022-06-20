Technology

New leak reveals Lava Blaze 5G's specifications, design: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 12:16 am 2 min read

Lava Blaze 5G will bear a glass back panel. Representative image (Photo credit: Lava).

Homegrown phone maker Lava is set to introduce its Blaze 5G handset in the Indian market by the end of this month. In the latest development, the specifications and design details of the device have surfaced online. The phone will pack an LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, it is tipped to retail under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lava Blaze 5G is tipped to be the first device in its segment to bear a glass back panel.

It will be aimed at the buyers looking for premium-looking sub-Rs. 10,000 phones with 5G connectivity, a high refresh rate display, multiple cameras, and a long-lasting battery.

With its competitive pricing and segment-leading features, the handset is set to disrupt India's entry-level 5G smartphone segment.

Design and display The handset will flaunt a 90Hz LCD display

Lava Blaze 5G shall bear a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport two cut-outs for cameras paired with an LED flash. The handset will flaunt a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to arrive in at least two shades.

Information It may get a quad camera setup

The Lava Blaze 5G may house quad cameras within two cut-outs at the back panel, which may include a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. On the front, the handset may bear a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC will power the device

The Lava Blaze 5G will house a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. It will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card. The handset will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Lava Blaze 5G: Pricing and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G may be introduced on our shores by the end of this month. The device is tipped to bear a price tag of under Rs. 10,000 in the country.