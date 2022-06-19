Technology

Realme Narzo 50i Prime surfaces online; price and specifications tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 19, 2022, 09:21 pm 2 min read

The Narzo 50i Prime will arrive in two colorways (Photo credit: Twitter/@OnLeaks)

Realme is likely to introduce its budget smartphone, the Narzo 50i Prime, on Wednesday (June 22). In the latest development, 91Mobiles, in collaboration with renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, has revealed several specifications and design details of the handset. The device will bear a starting price tag of around $100 (nearly Rs. 7,800), making it the most affordable smartphone from the brand this year.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is aggressively targeting the entry-level smartphone segment. The brand has already announced the debut of the C30 in India on Monday (June 20).

Now it is working on another entry-level handset, the Narzo 50i Prime, which will arrive as the latest entrant in the Narzo 50 line-up.

The smartphone has also been spotted on several certification websites, including BIS, NBTC, EEC, and FCC.

Design and display The device may sport a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will feature a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will sport a single camera module housed in the top-left corner paired with an LED flash. The phone could bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will be offered in Green and Black color variants.

Information It could get a 13MP rear camera

In the camera department, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is tipped to get a sole 13MP rear camera. On the front, the handset may feature a 5MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Design and display The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Narzo 50i Prime may be powered by a UNISOC or MediaTek SoC, which may be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to boot the Android 11 Go Edition. It will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C or micro-USB port.

Information Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime will start at around $100 (nearly Rs. 7,800) in the US. The handset will debut on Wednesday (June 22), and it will be offered in Green and Black color options. (Source: 91mobiles)