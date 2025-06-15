The West Indies team scored a mammoth 256 runs for five wickets, their second-highest T20I total.

McCarthy was hit for 24 runs in the last over of the innings.

In his first over, Shimron Hetmyer and debutant Keacy Carty took him to the cleaners, scoring 18 runs off it.

However, he made a strong comeback in his second over by conceding just six runs.

In his last two overs, McCarthy was hammered by Carty and Romario Shepherd. They hit him for two fours and five sixes in just 12 balls.