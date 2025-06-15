Liam McCarthy records 2nd-most expensive bowling figures in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Ireland fast bowler Liam McCarthy has recorded the second-most expensive bowling figures in T20I history.
He achieved this unwanted feat during the third T20I match against West Indies at Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.
McCarthy's dismal performance saw him concede 81 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs, making it the most expensive spell by a player from a Test-playing nation.
Bowling analysis
A forgettable spell against WI
The West Indies team scored a mammoth 256 runs for five wickets, their second-highest T20I total.
McCarthy was hit for 24 runs in the last over of the innings.
In his first over, Shimron Hetmyer and debutant Keacy Carty took him to the cleaners, scoring 18 runs off it.
However, he made a strong comeback in his second over by conceding just six runs.
In his last two overs, McCarthy was hammered by Carty and Romario Shepherd. They hit him for two fours and five sixes in just 12 balls.
Bowling woes
Second-most runs in a T20I innings without taking a wicket
This brutal assault on his bowling made the Irish pacer concede the second-most runs in a T20I innings without taking a wicket.
As per ESPNcricnfo, the most expensive spell in an innings is currently held by Gambia's Musa Jobarteh, who conceded 93 runs in four overs against Zimbabwe last year.
Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha is next, having conceded 75 runs from his 4 overs against Australia back in 2019.