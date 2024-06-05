Next Article

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant completes 1,000 T20I runs: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:32 am Jun 06, 202412:32 am

What's the story Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. The southpaw attained the milestone in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Pant finished with an unbeaten 36 as India chased down Ireland's score of 96. Pant shared a crucial stand alongside Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Here are further details.

11th Indian batter to smash 1,000 T20I runs

Pant amassed a solid knock of 36* from 26 balls. The southpaw hammered three fours and two sixes (SR: 138.46). Playing his 67th match (57 innings), Pant has 1,023 runs at 23.25. He became the 11th Indian batter with this milestone. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant owns 461 runs at home, 333 runs away (home of opposition) and 229 runs across neutral venues.

A composed knock from Pant's blade

Pant walked in when India were 22/1 following the dismissal of Virat Kohli (1). The second ball Pant faced was dispatched for a four. Pant showed his composure thereafter and rotated the strike well alongside Rohit. Pant hit his first six in the 11th over. Thereafter, he helped India win the match with another six. He took several blows during his knock.

Pant's numbers in T20 cricket

Pant, who had an excellent Indian Premier League 2024 season, has raced to 4,836 runs in T20 cricket. In 193 matches (182 innings), Pant averages 32.24 (SR: 145.70). He has clobbered 223 maximums.