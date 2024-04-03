Next Article

Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs smash half-centuries against KKR: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:40 pm Apr 03, 202411:40 pm

What's the story Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs smoked their respective half-centuries versus the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Delhi Capitals duo Pant and Stubbs added a fighting 93-run stand for the fifth wicket in a mammoth chase of 273. DC eventually folded for 166 in 17.2 overs, losing to the Knights by 106 runs.

Pant and Stubbs shine with their strokeplay

The Capitals were reduced to 33/4 inside the powerplay and were on the backfoot thereafter. Pant and Stubbs lit up the stadium in Vizag with their attractive strokeplay. Pant smashed Venkatesh Iyer for 28 runs in the 12th over (4s: 4, 6s: 2). He hit a 23-ball fifty. However, the DC skipper perished in the next over. Stubbs finished with a 32-ball 54.

Pant hammers his 17th IPL fifty

Pant managed a 25-ball 55. His knock was laced with four fours and five sixes (SR: 220). Playing his 102nd IPL match, Pant smashed his 17th fifty (100s: 1). Pant owns 2,990 runs in the IPL at 34.77. His strike rate is 148.46. In four matches this season, the left-handed batter owns 152 runs at 38 (50s: 2).

Maiden fifty for Stubbs in the IPL

South African youngster Stubbs was roped in by the Capitals for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh at the auction. He was dropped early on by Shreyas Iyer and that was costly. Stubbs got to a 28-ball fifty before finishing on 54 from 32 balls. He smashed four fours and four sixes. In eight career IPL games, Stubbs owns 130 runs at 18.57.

How did the match pan out?

KKR were handed a dream start by Sunil Narine, who took the DC bowlers to the cleaners. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made an impressive debut, scoring a fifty. Credit should also go to Andre Russell and Rinku Singh for their contributions. In response, DC were in trouble before Pant and Stubbs showed their prowess. Vaivhab Arora and Varun Chakravarthy claimed three-fers in a massive KKR win.