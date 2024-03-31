Next Article

Gilchrist led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to glory

Adam Gilchrist: Decoding his best match-winning knocks in IPL

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:10 pm Mar 31, 202403:10 pm

What's the story Adam Gilchrist is counted among the best wicketkeeper-batters in the history of the game as his numbers speak for his prowess. He also starred in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gilchrist led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to glory in the 2009 edition. The former Australian captain also represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the competition. Here we revisit his best IPL knocks.

#1

Sparkling century versus Mumbai Indians, 2008

Chasing 155 against Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition in Navi Mumbai, the Chargers broke no sweat whatsoever as Gilchrist was simply ruthless. He was destructive from the word go as none of the MI bowlers could stand against his carnage. He smoked an unbeaten 47-ball 109 as DC crossed the line in just 12 overs, winning by 10 wickets.

#2

Match-winning 54 versus CSK, 2008

The Chepauk track seemed challenging for batters as Chennai Super Kings could only manage 144/7 while batting first against the Chargers in the 2008 competition. However, that was not the case when Gilchrist batted. He backed his attacking game and scored 54 off just 36 balls. His brilliance powered DC to a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

#3

Stunning effort versus RCB, 2009

Gilchrist put up a batting exhibition in the 2009 Cape Town match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He wasted no time whatsoever and made great utilization of the field restriction. The southpaw continued his onslaught beyond the powerplay overs and ended up scoring 71 off just 45 balls. His brilliance meant DC posted 184/6 and subsequently won by 24 runs.

#4

Gilchrist's semi-final brilliance against DD, 2009

It was the first semi-final of IPL 2009 as DC were asked to chase 154 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in Centurion. Cometh the hour, cometh the man as skipper Gilchrist stood up that day as he demolished the star-studded Delhi bowling attack. He hammered 85 off just 35 deliveries as the Chargers crossed the line with 14 balls to spare.

#5

Fiery hundred versus RCB, 2011

Gilchrist's second IPL hundred came against RCB in 2011 while playing for KXIP. It was KXIP's final league game and their skipper owned the show. The veteran attacked from the outset as the RCB bowlers found no place to hide. He ended up scoring 106 off just 55 balls as KXIP posted 232/2 in their 20 overs. They subsequently won by 111 runs.