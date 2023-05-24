Sports

IPL 2023: Best Indian uncapped players from the league stage

Rinku Singh has scored the most runs in the death overs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw plenty of talented young players making their name on the big stage. Despite some usual suspects turning up at the right time, this season belongs to the uncapped Indian players, who have proven their quality against world-class talent from over the globe. These players have made full use of the platform to showcase their skillset. Here's more.

KKR's new kid in the block

KKR and their love for mystery spinners. However, they have struck gold with Suyash Sharma. The young leggie from Delhi had not played any senior-level cricket before making his IPL debut. But still, he was pivotal to KKR's plans this season alongside Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. He claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches and bowled with a lot of heart (ER: 8.23).

Punjab's swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter

PBKS invested in Jitesh Sharma's talent in the 2023 auctions and now they are reaping the rewards. Jitesh has been sensational with his finishing and his wicket-keeping has been good too. The Vidarbha gloveman is a well-known name in the domestic circuit. He compiled 309 runs at a strike rate of 156.06. He slammed 89 runs at the death this season (SR: 206.97).

A breakthrough season for RR's opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal has carried on his exceptional domestic form to the IPL. He finished the league stage as the fourth-highest run-scorer, having scored 625 runs at 48.07. Even when Jos Buttler struggled, Jaiswal raised his hand and kept scoring runs consistently. He slammed five fifties and a maiden IPL ton. With every successful assignment, Jaiswal's national team debut is inching closer.

A stellar season for KKR's heart-throb

IPL 2023 will be remembered for Rinku Singh's heroics. He has been stellar for KKR this season, winning them games from almost improbable situations. His five successive sixes against GT to win the match will be in IPL's folklore forever. He finished with 474 runs at 59.25. He slammed 239 runs at the death (17-20), the most by any batter this season (SR: 194.30).

A look at the honorable mentions

MI's Nehal Wadhera has impressed with his 214 runs at 30.57 (50s:2). GT's Sai Sudharsan also looked good for his 223 runs in six innings at 44.60. Dhruv Jurel starred for RR in a completely different role as a finisher (SR: 172.72). Yash Thakur claimed 10 scalps in only eight matches. Despite being expensive, Tushar Deshpande has scalped 21 wickets (Bowling SR: 14.65).