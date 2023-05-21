Sports

IPL: Vivrant Sharma becomes third-youngest SRH batter to slam fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 21, 2023

Vivrant Sharma slammed his first IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's makeshift opener Vivrant Sharma slammed his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Mumbai Indians. As per Cricbuzz, he has become the third-youngest SRH batter to slam an IPL fifty. His knock was laced with nine fours and two maximums. He shared a mammoth 140-run stand with Mayank Agarwal. Here's more.

Highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023

Vivrant and Agarwal's 140-run stand is now the highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023. This stand surpassed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma's 51-run partnership against RR in Jaipur. This was also the first time SRH didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay this season.

Third youngest batter to score an IPL fifty for SRH

As mentioned above, Vivrant became the third-youngest batter to slam a fifty for SRH. The 23-year-old achieved the mark aged 23 years and 203 days. Youngest batters to score fifty for SRH in the IPL: 19y, 307 days - Priyam Garg 21y, 217 days - Abhishek Sharma 23y, 203 days - Vivrant Sharma 24y, 51 days - Harry Brook.

Highest score by an Indian on IPL debut

Vivrant made a mark in his first batting performance in the competition. His 47-ball 69 is the highest score by an Indian on their debut IPL innings. He broke RR's Swapnil Asnodkar's long-standing record of 60 against KKR back in IPL 2008.

Second highest partnership for SRH against MI

Vivrant and Mayank's 140-run stand is now the second-highest partnership for SRH against MI in the IPL. They are only behind Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner's 151*-run partnership in 2020. While KL Rahul and Warner's 111-run stand is the only other 100-plus partnership for SRH against MI back in 2014. Warner is involved in two of the top three partnerships for SRH versus MI.