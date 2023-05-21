IPL: Vivrant Sharma becomes third-youngest SRH batter to slam fifty
Sunrisers Hyderabad's makeshift opener Vivrant Sharma slammed his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Mumbai Indians. As per Cricbuzz, he has become the third-youngest SRH batter to slam an IPL fifty. His knock was laced with nine fours and two maximums. He shared a mammoth 140-run stand with Mayank Agarwal. Here's more.
Highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023
Vivrant and Agarwal's 140-run stand is now the highest partnership for SRH in IPL 2023. This stand surpassed Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma's 51-run partnership against RR in Jaipur. This was also the first time SRH didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay this season.
Third youngest batter to score an IPL fifty for SRH
As mentioned above, Vivrant became the third-youngest batter to slam a fifty for SRH. The 23-year-old achieved the mark aged 23 years and 203 days. Youngest batters to score fifty for SRH in the IPL: 19y, 307 days - Priyam Garg 21y, 217 days - Abhishek Sharma 23y, 203 days - Vivrant Sharma 24y, 51 days - Harry Brook.
Highest score by an Indian on IPL debut
Vivrant made a mark in his first batting performance in the competition. His 47-ball 69 is the highest score by an Indian on their debut IPL innings. He broke RR's Swapnil Asnodkar's long-standing record of 60 against KKR back in IPL 2008.
Second highest partnership for SRH against MI
Vivrant and Mayank's 140-run stand is now the second-highest partnership for SRH against MI in the IPL. They are only behind Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner's 151*-run partnership in 2020. While KL Rahul and Warner's 111-run stand is the only other 100-plus partnership for SRH against MI back in 2014. Warner is involved in two of the top three partnerships for SRH versus MI.