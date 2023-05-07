Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal equals Bravo as the joint-highest IPL wicket-taker: Stats

Chahal scalped his second four-wicket haul in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 4/29 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Chahal simply spun his web around the RR batters, who hardly had any clue. He also became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, matching Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183 wickets. Despite his four-wicket haul, SRH won by four wickets. Here we decode the stats.

A sensational four-fer from Chahal

Chahal was brought on early by Sanju Samson and it paid dividends as he outfoxed Anmolpreet Singh and broke the fine opening partnership. The veteran leggie faced his toughest challenge against Heinrich Klaasen but he dismissed him in his third over. He then removed the well-set Rahul Tripathi and followed it with the dismissal of SRH skipper Aiden Markram in the same over.

Chahal matches Bravo in the wickets tally

With this spell, Chahal has raced to 183 wickets in 142 IPL appearances, matching Bravo at the summit of the IPL wickets tally. However, Chahal has taken 19 fewer matches to reach the milestone and owns a better economy of 7.65 in comparison to Bravo. This was his fifth five-wicket haul in the IPL. His best figures of 5/40 came against KKR in 2022.

RR lose despite Chahal's heroics

RR posted a mammoth total of 214/2 with fifties from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. In response, Anmolpreet and Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a nice start. Later, Tripathi, Klaasen and Glenn Phillips played impactful knocks to help SRH get close. Abdul Samad struck a last-ball boundary against Sandeep Sharma, helping SRH win their fourth match of this season. Chahal was the star performer (4/29).

A look at Chahal's IPL 2023 numbers

Chahal has continued right from where he left last season. He has now scalped 17 wickets in 11 matches this season at an average of 19.41. His economy of 8.08 is on the higher side, considering his overall IPL economy. This was also his second four-wicket haul this season. His best bowling figures of 4/17 also came against SRH in the earlier fixture.