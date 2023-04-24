Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: David Warner elects to bat

Apr 24, 2023

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Delhi Capitals in Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After five successive defeats, DC registered their first win in their preceding assignment versus Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH too have made a poor start to their campaign, winning just two of their first six duels. DC skipper David Warner has won the toss and elected to bat.

A look at the two teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ishant Sharma.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Monday (April 24). SRH have played three games here this season and clinched just one. 7.98 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Chasing teams have won 37 of the 67 IPL games at this venue. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

Here's the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot separate the two teams much. SRH have won 11 of the 21 matches against DC, the remaining 10 games went in the Capitals's favor. However, the last four meetings between these two teams have seen the Delhi-based team emerge victorious. Last year, the two sides met just once and the Capitals won that contest by 21 runs.

Here are the key performers

With 285 runs in six games, Warner is the second-leading run-getter in IPL 2023. Brook (100* versus KKR) is one of the only two centurions this season so far. Kuldeep has been DC's most successful bowler this season, having scalped six wickets at an economy of 7.25. Markande has taken eight wickets in just four games, conceding runs at 6.25.