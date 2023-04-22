Sports

Amit Mishra matches Lasith Malinga's wickets tally in IPL: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 05:40 pm 2 min read

Mishra completed 170 IPL wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra had another great outing for Lucknow Super Giants against the Gujarat Titans in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. He used his experience on a low and slow Lucknow pitch and finished with 1/9 from his two overs. The 40-year-old has matched Lasith Malinga's IPL wickets tally. LSG restricted GT to 135/6. Here's more.

A terrific spell from Mishra

LSG have used Mishra very smartly this season. Skipper KL Rahul has assessed the conditions well and introduced the veteran spinner when needed. Mishra came into the attack in the 10th over and bowled slower through the air to outfox the batters. In his second over, he dismissed Abhinav Manohar with a loopy leg break as he handed a catch to long off.

Mishra equals Lasith Malinga's IPL wickets tally

Courtesy of his solitary dismissal, Mishra currently owns 170 wickets in 158 IPL appearances at an average of 23.77. He is now the joint third-highest wicket-taker. Only Dwayne Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (177) are ahead of the 40-year-old leg-spinner. He has four four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer. In IPL 2023, he has claimed four scalps so far.

How did the GT innings pan out?

Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat first. They lost Shubman Gill early but Hardik and Wriddhiman Saha added 68 runs. The latter departed three runs off his fifty leaving GT in trouble. Manohar and Vijay Shankar both departed early. But Hardik slammed a 50-ball 66 to take the target beyond the 130-run mark. Krunal Pandya starred with 2/16 from four overs.

The only bowler to claim three IPL hat-tricks

Mishra is the only bowler in the IPL to own three hat-tricks. His first hat trick came against the Deccan Chargers (5/17) in the inaugural 2008 IPL. The second hat-trick was against KXIP in 2011 (4/9). The last one was against PWI in 2013 (4/19).