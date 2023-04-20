Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 20, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Moeen Ali can touch the 1,000-run mark (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Friday (April 21). While CSK have three wins in five outings, SRH have bounced back after losing their first two fixtures. The Orange Army have two wins in five games. Here is the statistical preview.

Here are the stadium stats

Though the track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to favor spinners, the two games here this season have witnessed high-scoring games. Notably, teams batting first have won 41 of the 69 IPL matches played here (excluding Super Over games). 8.18 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. CSK have 41 wins in 58 matches here.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK have dominated the Orange Army in the past, defeating them 13 times in 18 IPL meetings. The remaining five matches went in SRH's favor. Meanwhile, SRH's record in Chennai is even paltrier as they have lost all three games against CSK played at this venue. Notably, the two teams met in the 2018 IPL final, which CSK won by eight wickets.

2,000 runs loading for Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi currently owns 1,922 runs in 81 IPL games with the help of 11 fifties. He has an average and a strike rate of 27.86 and 139.58, respectively, in the competition. His tally of 537 runs at 35.8 since the 2022 season is the highest for an SRH batter. 9, 74*, 34, 0, and 7 read his scores this season.

Dhoni to join Raina on this list

MS Dhoni requires 37 runs to complete 4,500 runs for CSK. He would become the second batter after Suresh Raina (4,687) to get this milestone. Notably, Dhoni's average and strike rate in 209 IPL games for CSK read 40.57 and 137.32, respectively. Though the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has faced just 28 balls this season, he has returned with 59 runs (SR: 210.71).

Moeen eyes the 1,000-run mark

CSK's Moeen Ali is just 22 shy of completing 1,000 runs in IPL. The Englishman, who boasts a strike rate of 143.61 in the competition, has five fifties in 48 games. Besides, he has also scalped 30 wickets at a stellar economy rate of 6.92.