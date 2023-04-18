Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 18, 2023, 08:30 am 2 min read

Aiden Markram has struggled versus leg-spinners (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Tuesday (April 18). Both teams are coming off two successive wins and would like to continue the winning momentum. Here are the player battles that can be on display.

Rohit Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

As Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. The MI skipper has done well against Bhuvneshwar in IPL, accumulating 65 runs off just 48 balls. The SRH pacer has dismissed him only once in 11 meetings. Notably, Bhuvneshwar owns the most wickets in the powerplay in IPL history (57).

Suryakumar Yadav vs Mayank Markande

After poor returns in MI's first few games, Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form with a match-winning 43 in his last outing. As leg-spinners have troubled him in the past, the in-form Mayank Markande can challenge him. Notably, SKY has fallen prey to leggies 15 times in 63 IPL meetings (Batting SR: 123.69). Markande owns six wickets in two games this season (ER: 5.25).

Harry Brook vs Riley Meredith

Harry Brook smoked an unbeaten 100 in his last outing versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he would not mind replicating his heroics. Riley Meredith bowled with control in MI's last game and might be given the new ball in injured Jofra Archer's absence. Notably, Meredith, who can bowl at some serious pace, owns 29 powerplay wickets in 70 T20 innings.

Aiden Markram vs Piyush Chawla

The ever-green Piyush Chawla has been at his best this season, scalping five wickets in four games (ER: 6.25). SRH skipper Aiden Markram, who mostly operates in the middle overs, might have to tackle him. The Proteas star has fallen prey to leggies 14 times in 39 T20 meetings. Markram, however, bats at a strike rate of 137.68 against them.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been conducive for batting. Spinners can get some help as the match progresses. 7.96 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL. Chasing teams have won 37 of the 66 IPL games here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.