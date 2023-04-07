Sports

IPL 2023: Heavyweights MI and CSK cross swords at Wankhede

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 07, 2023

CSK defeated LSG by 12 runs in their last game (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 8. Both teams have collectively won nine titles and are the most successful franchises. While CSK won their last game against Lucknow Super Giants, MI suffered a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the exciting clash. The pitch here is generally very good for batting. But there will be enough for the pacers and spinners, making it a very riveting contest. 8.42 is the average IPL run rate for teams batting first. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 34 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 14 victories. In their last meeting, MI bundled out CSK for only 97 and then chased it down within 15 overs. Daniel Sams and Mukesh Choudhury finished with three wickets apiece.

CSK to miss SL duo, SA pacer joins the team

CSK will continue to miss the services of their SL duo, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana due to national duties. However, SA pacer Sisanda Magala, who joined as Kyle Jamieson's replacement will be available for this game. Meanwhile, MI have replaced Jhye Richardson with Riley Meredith and it will be interesting to see if they make any drastic changes after the defeat against RCB.

Here are the probable playing XIs

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff. CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Here's a look at the key stats

Ever since his IPL debut in 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad (1,356) has scored the most runs for CSK. Rohit has amassed 770 runs against CSK in IPL, hitting seven fifties. MS Dhoni has scored 746 runs versus MI at 35.52. CSK's Deepak Chahar owns 43 scalps in the powerplay overs at an average of 31.88 and an economy rate of 7.82.

