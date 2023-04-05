Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Pitch report (Barsapara Cricket Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 05, 2023, 12:29 pm 2 min read

RR will face PBKS (Source: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

The eighth match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals host Punjab Kings in Guwahati on April 5. The 40,000-capacity Barsapara Cricket Stadium will finally get some IPL action as it hosts the first of RR's two home games here. Both RR and PBKS started the season on a winning note. Here we present the pitch report.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium: A look at the T20I match results

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has so far hosted three T20I games. In October 2017, Australia enjoyed an eight-wicket here, chasing down India's 119-run target (122/2) in 15.3 overs. In January 2020, India's match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. India then played South Africa here in October 2022, scoring 237/3 before restricting the visitors to 221/3.

Two ODI games have been played here

Two ODI games have been played here so far. India beat West Indies by 8 wickets in October 2018. In January 2023, India claimed a 67-run win against Sri Lanka. A total of 679 runs were scored at this venue in that match.

Here is the pitch report

A high-scoring game could be on offer when RR and PBKS step in. This will be the first IPL match hosted at the venue. Batters here can trust the bounce and get good value for their strokes. Bowlers will need to be intelligent and bowl in the right areas. Dew factor can be expected so bowlers will have their tasks cut out.

A look at the Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal. Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Here is the head-to-head record

RR and PBKS have played each other a total of 24 times in the IPL. The Royals have a superior record with 14 wins in comparison to PBKS's nine victories (excluding Super-Over wins). The last time they met, RR chased down PBKS's score of 189/5 and Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the Man of the Match. Yuzvendra Chahal also finished with exceptional figures of 3/28.