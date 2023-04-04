Sports

IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 04, 2023, 08:32 pm 3 min read

RR defeated SRH by 72 runs in the first match (Source: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will travel to Assam as last season's runners-up, Rajasthan Royals, will host the Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 5). Both teams have won their first match of the season and will be aiming to carry that momentum forward. RR defeated SRH in their campaign opener, while PBKS defeated KKR in a rain-spoiled match. Here's the preview.

Pitch reports, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at Assam's Barsapara Stadium. This will be the first IPL match hosted at the venue. Batters here can trust the bounce and get good value for their strokes. 7.48 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

RR and PBKS have played each other a total of 24 times in the IPL. The Royals have a superior record with 14 wins in comparison to PBKS's nine victories (excluding Super-Over wins). The last time they met, RR chased down PBKS's score of 189/5 and Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged the Man of the Match. Yuzvendra Chahal also finished with exceptional figures of 3/28.

Teams will look to consolidate their first wins

RR and PBKS have started well this season and will hope to continue that momentum going forward. Both teams batted first and piled up runs, managing to defend their totals. RR have an exceptional bowling line-up with Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada will return to spearhead the PBKS bowling lineup.

A look at the Probable XIs

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif and Yuzvendra Chahal. Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Here's a look at the key players

Buttler slammed his second-fastest IPL fifty in the first match against SRH. Chahal (170) needs a wicket to steer clear of Lasith Malinga, the second-highest wicket-taker. Samson has scored the most runs (1,124) while batting at three since IPL 2020. Dhawan (49) needs one more 50+ score to complete 50 fifty-plus scores in IPL. Rabada (99) needs one wicket to complete 100 IPL scalps.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal (vc). Fantasy XI (option 2): Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler (vc), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.