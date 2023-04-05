Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan claims a match-winning three-fer versus DC

Rashid claimed a superb 3/31 from his four overs (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

Rashid Khan played an instrumental role as defending champions Gujarat Titans overcame Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Batting first, DC managed 162/8 as Rashid claimed a superb 3/31 from his four overs. Barring Rashid, Mohammed Shami picked up a three-wicket haul as well. Here are further details.

Rashid claims three DC scalps

Rashid claimed the crucial wicket of debutant Abhishek Porel, bowling just his second delivery of the match in the 13th over. Porel was slow to react against a fuller ball on the middle stump. Sarfaraz Khan's attempted sweep next in the 17th over, saw him gain a top edge. Aman Hakim Khan was dismissed in the 19th over, trying to go for the slog.

Rashid races to 117 wickets in the IPL

Playing his 94th match, Rashid has now raced to 117 IPL scalps at 20.42. He steered clear of Sandeep Singh (114 scalps). In the IPL 2023 season, Rashid has managed to claim five wickets from two games at an average of 11.40. Besides Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi and Shami have also managed 5 scalps each, Notably, Rashid has a tally of 24 scalps for Gujarat.

533 wickets for Rashid in T20 cricket

Rashid has been a tremendous character in T20s for several franchises around the globe, besides also ruling the roost in men's T20Is for Afghanistan. He has now raced to 533 wickets at a splendid 18.08.

DC suffer a defeat versus Gujarat

DC were off to a positive start after GT skipper Hardik Pandya elected to field. David Warner broke free, and DC registered 52/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay). Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel also made a mark in the first half, while Axar Patel shined. Sai Sudharsan and David Miller powered Gujarat to a win (163/4) after an initial hiccup.