IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan guides GT to win against DC

GT chased 163 to claim their second successive win of the tournament (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The Titans successfully chased down 163 to claim their second successive win of the tournament. Sai Sudharsan starred with a defiant fifty, while David Miller added the finishing touch. The former slammed his second IPL fifty in GT's win.

Sudharsan slams his second IPL fifty

Top-order batter Sudharsan arrived in the middle after Wriddhiman Saha departed early on. He started watchfully but accelerated as the innings progressed. Sudharsan exhibited his array of strokes in the middle overs. He kept the Titans afloat despite losing partners. The left-handed batter slammed his second half-century in the IPL. He eventually finished with an unbeaten 62 off 48 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes).

A look at his career stats

Gujarat Titans acquired Sudharsan for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He played five matches in the season, having slammed 145 runs at an average of 36.25. The tally includes a strike rate of 127.19. The left-handed batter slammed his maiden half-century last season. Sudharsan, who made his T20 debut in November 2021, owns 581 runs in T20 cricket at 36.31.

How did the match pan out?

DC were off to a positive start after GT skipper Hardik Pandya elected to field. David Warner broke free, and DC registered 52/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay). Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel also made a mark in the first half, while Axar Patel struck eventually. GT too suffered a batting collapse, but Sudharsan and David Miller powered them to win (163/4).

Second consecutive win for GT

GT have secured their second consecutive win in the ongoing IPL 2023. The reigning champions beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their tournament opener. GT will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next encounter.