IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Mohammed Shami takes a three-fer

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 10:07 pm 2 min read

Shami leaked 41 runs in four overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) compiled 162/8 against Gujarat Titans in match number seven of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, and Axar Patel got starts but couldn't capitalize. Seamer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets each. The former recently raced to 100 wickets in the IPL.

Shami was spot-on despite leaking runs

As has been the case, Shami was spot-on in the first few overs. However, he leaked quite a few runs as the game progressed. The Indian pacer dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar to complete his three-wicket haul. Shami, who recently completed 100 wickets, now has 104 scalps at an average of 28.46 in the cash-rich league.

100 wickets in the IPL

Shami had become just the 10th pacer to complete 100 wickets. Since IPL 2019, Shami's stocks in the cash-rich league have gained a lot of impetus. He has taken 15-plus wickets in each of the last four editions.

Shami's performance across last 4 seasons has been impressive

Shami had a solid IPL 2019 season for Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings (PBKS). He claimed 19 scalps at 24.68 from 14 matches. In IPL 2020, Shami took 20 wickets from 14 games at 23.00. In IPL 2021, he took 19 scalps at 20.78. In the IPL 2022 mega auction, Gujarat purchased Shami and he responded with 20 scalps at 24.40.