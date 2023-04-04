Sports

IPL 2023: DC compile 162/8 against GT; bowlers shine

IPL 2023: DC compile 162/8 against GT; bowlers shine

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 04, 2023, 09:29 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals (DC) compiled 162/8 against Gujarat Titans in match number seven of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Abishek Porel made a mark in the first half, while Axar Patel struck eventually. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and seamer Mohammed Shami took three wickets each. Alzarri Joseph picked a couple of wickets.

DC score 52/2 in Powerplay

DC were off to a positive start after GT skipper Hardik Pandya elected to field. The Capitals collected 20 runs off the first two overs, but Mohammed Shami dismissed Prithvi Shaw in the third over. He also got rid of Mitchell Marsh in the fifth over. Warner broke free thereafter and registered 52/2 in the first six overs (Powerplay).

Rashid takes three wickets

GT leg-spinner Rashid once again shone in the middle overs. He cleaned over Abishek Porel before dismissing Sarfaraz and Aman Hakim Khan. Rashid conceded 31 runs in four overs, having finished with an economy rate of 7.80. The wrist-spinner has raced to 117 wickets in the IPL from 94 matches. He averages 20.42 in the cash-rich league.

Shami takes a three-fer

As has been the case, Shami was spot-on in the first few overs. However, he leaked quite a few runs as the game progressed. The Indian pacer dismissed Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar to complete his three-wicket haul. Shami, who recently completed 100 IPL wickets, now has 104 scalps at an average of 28.46.