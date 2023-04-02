Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 02, 2023, 05:51 pm 2 min read

Gaikwad slammed 92 runs against GT in the opening clash (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings will look for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they will play at the Chepauk Stadium against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday (April 3). Both the teams had contrasting fortunes in their campaign openers but CSK will look to right the wrongs when they play in front of their fans. Here's the statistical preview.

CSK's performance in the previous seasons

CSK finished second-last in IPL 2022 whereas LSG in their debut IPL finished third and reached playoffs. CSK have won four IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. They have finished as runners-up five times in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. 2020 and 2022 were the only seasons when they finished out of the playoffs. They were suspended in 2016 and 2017.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have faced the four-time winners, CSK only once. The KL Rahul-led team chased down a mammoth target of 211. Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis slammed fifties for LSG as the latter guided them to a six-wicket win. Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Andrew Tye picked two wickets apiece for LSG.

Here's a look at CSK's key players

Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed the most runs for CSK (1,299) since his debut in IPL 2020. Deepak Chahar (44) has scalped the most wickets in powerplay overs since IPL 2018. Ben Stokes is the only batter to smash two IPL centuries during run chases. Ravindra Jadeja is the only player to complete the rare IPL double (2,000 runs and 100+ wickets).

Here's a look at LSG's key players

KL Rahul (3,172) has smashed the most runs in IPL since 2018. Kyle Mayers (73) scored the fourth-highest runs among IPL debut innings. Mark Wood's 5/14 made him the first LSG bowler to pick a fifer in IPL. Krunal Pandya is one of the 11 all-rounders with the rare double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in IPL.

A look at the approaching milestones

Rahul is 103 runs away from 4,000 IPL runs. Ambati Rayudu (4,202) needs 16 more runs to surpass Gautam Gambhir (4,217) in the IPL most runs tally. Jadeja (133) may surpass Umesh Yadav (136) in the IPL most wickets tally. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4,992) needs 8 runs to complete 5,000 IPL runs. He will be the seventh batter to reach the milestone.