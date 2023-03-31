Sports

MI sign Sandeep Warrier as Bumrah's replacement: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 31, 2023, 06:20 pm 1 min read

Warrier has replaced Bumrah (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Mumbai Indians have signed Sandeep Warrier as the replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. MI are without Bumrah after the senior Indian pacer underwent surgery for his troublesome back. He has been out of action since September 2022. Meanwhile, Warrier has earlier represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Here we decode his stats.

Warrier's numbers in the 20-over format

In 68 20-over matches, Warrier has managed to pick 62 scalps at 27.48. His best figures read 3/19. Notably, Warrier played a solitary T20I game for India back in 2021. He gave away 23 runs from 3 overs, failing to claim any wicket. His lone appearance came from Sri Lanka. In the IPL, Warrier has picked two wickets from five games at 67.00.

Warrier's FC and List A cricket numbers

In 66 First-Class games, Warrier has piled up 227 scalps. The Tamil Nadu pacer boasts an average of 25.46. He has claimed 12 five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has 83 scalps in the 50-over format at 32.78. He has one four-wicket haul.