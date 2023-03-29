Sports

Indian Premier League: Yuzvendra Chahal could become the highest wicket-taker

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 29, 2023, 10:15 am 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap last season (Source: Twitter/@RajasthanRoyals)

Yuzvendra Chahal remains one of the most consistent bowlers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The leg-spinner will be entering his 11th season of the IPL with a chance of scripting history. Chahal will be extremely vital for Rajasthan Royals as he aims to keep up last season's form. He needs 18 scalps to become the tournament's highest wicket-taker.

Chahal can be IPL's highest wicket-taker

Since starting his journey with Mumbai Indians in 2013, Chahal has been exhibiting his talent. He currently owns 166 wickets in 131 IPL matches, the joint-third-most alongside Amit Mishra. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo (183) and Lasith Malinga (170) in terms of wickets. He has an impressive average of 21.83 and an economy of 7.61. He owns three four-fers and a five-wicket haul.

Four seasons of 20-plus wickets

Last season, Chahal finished with 27 wickets and picked up the Purple Cap for RR. This was Chahal's fourth season with 20-plus wickets. He equaled Lasith Malinga's tally, who achieved this feat earlier. Malinga also picked 20-plus wickets in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015. Chahal picked 20-plus wickets in 2015, 2016, and 2020 for RCB and finally achieved the feat with RR last season.

Most wickets by a spinner in a single season

Chahal was exceptional last season, and it was mainly due to his prolific wicket-taking prowess, RR reached the finals. He broke Imran Tahir's record of picking 26 wickets in 2019 for Chennai Super Kings, which was then the highest tally by a spinner in a single season. Chahal finished with 27 wickets, with Hardik Pandya's dismissal in the final being his record-breaking wicket.

1,000-plus dot balls in IPL

Chahal has amassed 1,032 dot balls in 131 IPL appearances. He is one of 14 bowlers who have accumulated over 1,000 dot balls in IPL. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with 1,406 dot balls, leads the tally, seven bowlers in the top 14 are spinners. Chahal occupies the 12th spot, and he would like to crack a decent season to get into the top 10.

Most wickets for RCB in IPL history

The veteran wrist-spinner played for RCB for eight seasons and broke many records with his prolific wicket-taking ability. In 113 appearances, Chahal has snapped 139 dismissals at an average of 22.03. Notably, no other RCB bowler has accumulated 100-plus wickets in the tournament. Harshal Patel, with 85 wickets, is second to Chahal. His best figures worth 4/25 came in 2016 against Punjab Kings.