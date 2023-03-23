Sports

IPL 2023, MI: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL five times

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be underway on March 31. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their tournament opener on April 2 in Bengaluru. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise will aim to bounce back, having missed the playoff berth in the 2022 and 2021 editions. Here are further details.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah (ruled out), Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson (ruled out), Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Vadhera, Raghav Goyal. Original squad strength: 24 (Overseas: 8).

A look at the key signings

MI made one of the biggest signings of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. They bought Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs. 17.50 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Pacer Jhye Richardson, who was bought for Rs. 1.50 crore, has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. MI will also have the services of Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

A sturdy top order; Green expected to fire

MI have a strong top order in the form of Rohit and Ishan. While Rohit is currently India's captain, Ishan is a part of India's white-ball setup. Skipper Rohit would also want to utilize Australia's Green at the top. Meanwhile, Suryakumar has the baton for the middle order. The pace battery is studded with Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff.

MI lack quality finishers; Bumrah to miss the season

Although MI have SKY to lead the middle order, they lack quality finishers in the absence of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Hritik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, and Duan Jansen are among the all-rounders. Bumrah, one of the most prolific wicket-takers, will not be around this time. Besides, MI boast only three frontline spinners - Piyush, Kumar Kartikeya, and Raghav Goyal.

MI's Probable XI for their opening match

MI's Probable XI for their opening match: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh/Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff.

A look at MI's schedule (1/2)

April 2: RCB vs MI, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST). April 8: MI vs CSK, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). April 11: DC vs MI, Delhi (7:30 PM IST). April 16: MI vs KKR, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST). April 18: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST). April 22: MI vs PBKS, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). April 25: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST).

A look at MI's schedule (2/2)

April 30: MI vs RR, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). May 3: PBKS vs MI, Mohali (7:30 PM IST). May 6: CSK vs MI, Chennai (3:30 PM IST). May 9: MI vs RCB, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). May 12: MI vs GT, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST). May 16: LSG vs MI, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST). May 21: MI vs SRH, Mumbai (3:30 PM IST).

Will MI bounce back?

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL, having won five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). They failed to reach the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In 2022, MI became the only side to lose their first eight matches in an IPL season. They finished as the bottom-placed side. MI need a turnaround big time!