Sports

IPL 2023, RCB: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

IPL 2023, RCB: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 23, 2023, 03:31 pm 4 min read

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will continue their hunt for the maiden title in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. Despite having the services of several prominent names, RCB have somehow never been able to clinch the trophy. They will look to end their drought in the upcoming season. Here is the analysis of the RCB squad.

Key signings in auction

RCB had a quiet outing in the 2023 IPL auction as they didn't make many changes to their squad. England duo of Reece Topley (Rs. 1.9 crore) and Will Jacks (Rs. 3.2 crore) were among the key signings. The latter, however, got ruled out due to an injury. New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been roped in as his replacement.

Run in previous seasons

Notably, RCB are the only team to qualify for playoffs in the preceding three seasons. However, they couldn't advance to the summit clash even once in this period. Overall, RCB have finished as runners-up thrice (2009, 2011, and 2016). They have finished in the top four on eight occasions in 15 seasons. RCB have endured the wooden spoon twice (2017 and 2019).

A look at RCB's schedule (Part 1)

April 2: vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru at 7:30PM IST April 6: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata at 7:30PM IST April 10: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru at 7:30PM IST April 15: vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru at 3:30PM IST April 17: vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru at 7:30PM IST April 20: vs Punjab Kings in Mohali at 3:30PM IST

A look at RCB's schedule (Part 2)

April 23: vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru at 3:30PM IST April 26: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru at 7:30PM IST May 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow at 7:30PM IST May 6: vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi at 7:30PM IST

A look at RCB's schedule (Part 3)

May 9: vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai at 7:30PM IST May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur at 3:30PM IST May 18:vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad at 7:30PM IST May 21: vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru at 7:30PM IST

A look at RCB's squad

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell.

A look at the probable XI

A look at RCB's probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Mohammed Siraj

The strengths of RCB in IPL 2023

RCB have formed a solid core as proven stars like Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik will form the batting line-up. In Josh Hazlewood RCB get a leading customer in the pace department. Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round skills and Harshal Patel's prowess in the death overs will prove to be crucial. Shahbaz Ahmad and Rajat Patidar impressed last season.

What are the weaknesses?

The lack of attacking top-order batters can restrict RCB from making most of the powerplay overs. Both du Plessis and Kohli like to take their time. Though Finn Allen can be decisive, he lacks experience on Indian tracks. RCB's bowlers will be tested in home games in Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj has been costly and erratic in the IPL. He needs to improve drastically.

Verdict: RCB have a near-perfect recipe

RCB's initial XI looks pretty solid and they have some handy back-ups as well. Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Reece Topley, and David Willey can be potent inclusions if required. However, the uncapped Indian players on the bench lack the desired experience. RCB have the credentials to aim for a top-four finish but their regulars need to chip in with quality numbers.