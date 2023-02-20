Lifestyle

Kohli spills the beans on the weirdest thing he ate

Kohli spills the beans on the weirdest thing he ate

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 20, 2023, 06:24 pm 3 min read

The ace cricketer revealed a number of lesser-known facts about himself

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, recently opened up on some lesser-known facts about himself. In an interview, as part of the promotion of a clothing brand, the ace cricketer talked about the weirdest food he has eaten, his worst fashion faux pas, one sport he is afraid to try, and a lot more.

Kohli ate a fried insect once!

On being asked about the weirdest thing he has ever eaten, the former Indian skipper revealed that he had once eaten a fried insect in Malaysia. "The weirdest thing I've ever eaten is some kind of insect, I think, somewhere in Malaysia. By mistake, I didn't know what it was. It was fried and I just had it and hated it," Kohli said.

Watch the video interview here

Lesser-known facts!

Catch me spill the beans on food, fashion, and more on Ep 2!



Click here to explore more of Wrogn- https://t.co/lG4lxBGW2o@StayWrogn#StayWrogn #ad pic.twitter.com/dMXwglq7To — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 20, 2023

He hates karela, and chhole bhature is his cheat meal

Kohli also shared that, as a vegetarian, he would never eat bitter gourd or karela again. "One thing I would never eat is karela. I hate karelas," he revealed. On being asked about his go-to cheat meal, the star batsman, without mincing words, said, "My go-to cheat meal is very simple actually - chhole bhature, No doubts!"

Kohli reveals his worst fashion faux pas

Talking about his worst fashion faux pas, 'King Kohli' revealed that he used to wear shoes that had lifted heels, probably so that he could look a bit taller. "When I look back at it I can't imagine myself wearing those again," he chuckles. He also said that he is not comfortable with dressing in anything that's over the top anymore.

The fearless batsman is afraid of mixed martial arts

Kohli is one of the most feared batsmen by bowlers across the world. But who would have thought that this fearless batsman would actually be afraid of another sport? However, in the interview, he revealed that he would never try Mixed Martial Arts. He also said that he tried playing golf but absolutely sucked at it. "I am horrible at golf," he gasped.

Virat Kohli making new records

Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap on Sunday by becoming the fastest batter in the world to score 25,000 runs across formats during India's six-wicket victory against Australia. Kohli achieved this feat by flicking Nathan Lyon for a boundary in the 12th over of the second innings, reaching eight runs and becoming the sixth player ever to achieve this milestone.