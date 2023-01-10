Sports

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli unlikely to be considered for T20Is

Kohli and Rohit have been away from T20Is since November 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are unlikely to be considered for selection for India's future T20I assignments, reported NDTV. Two of India's finest white-ball batters ever, Kohli and Rohit have been pillars of India's T20I side for over a decade. However, the selectors are now looking to move on from the duo, who are in the latter stages of their respective careers. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

While Rohit will turn 36 in April this year, Kohli is 34 at the moment.

Both batting stalwarts were excluded from India's T20I squad that recently took on Sri Lanka.

With the next T20 World Cup taking place in June 2024, the selectors are reportedly keen to invest in youngsters.

Rohit and Kohli are likely to continue featuring in the other two formats.

BCCI to hold meeting with the duo

The report also suggests that the new BCCI selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, is likely to hold talks with Kohli and Rohit regarding their future in T20Is. The duo didn't feature in the format since last year's ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya seen as long-time skipper

It has also been learned that Hardik Pandya is been seen as India's long-time T20I skipper. The all-rounder recently led India to a 2-1 win over SL in a home T20I series. "BCCI wants a young team under Hardik Pandya for T20Is," sources said. Notably, Rohit is India's current designated T20I skipper. He took over from Kohli in 2021.

How has Rohit fared in T20Is?

Rohit, who has struggled with form and fitness lately, is currently the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is. He owns 3,853 runs in 148 games at 31.32 (50s: 19, 100s: 4). The veteran opener is also India's second-most successful T20I skipper, having guided the team to 39 wins in 51 games. His win percentage of 76.47 is the best by an Indian captain in T20Is.

Rohit keen to continue in T20Is

Skipper Rohit, on the eve of India's ODI series opener versus SL, confirmed that he is keen to continue featuring in T20Is. "We have only six T20Is, three are over. So we'll manage, you know to look after those boys till IPL. Then we'll see what happens after the IPL. But certainly, I've not decided to give up the (T20I) format," Rohit said.

Kohli has been sensational in T20Is

Kohli is the only batter to date with over 4,000 T20I runs. He currently owns 4,008 runs in 115 games. The veteran, who owns most T20I fifties (37), also has a hundred under his belt. With 296 runs in six games, he finished the T20 WC 2022 as the highest run-getter. Hence, unlike Rohit, form hasn't been a concern for Kohli in T20Is.