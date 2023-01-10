Sports

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw scores his 12th FC hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw has slammed his 12th First-Class century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam. The ferocious batter breached the 100-run mark in 107 deliveries, striking at over 90 in the Elite Group B match in Guwahati. Shaw's ton has piloted domestic giants Mumbai past 150 on Day 1. We look at his stats.

Shaw shrugged aside his poor run of form

Prior to this knock, Shaw's scores in the ongoing tournament read 13, 6, 19, 4, 68, 35, and 15. Meanwhile, Mumbai are currently seated at the second spot in the Elite Group B standings, behind Saurashtra. Mumbai, 41-time Ranji winners, beat Andhra and Hyderabad in their first two matches. They lost to Saurashtra by 48 runs before a drawn game against Tamil Nadu.

A look at Shaw's domestic numbers

Shaw made his FC debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120). He was even adjudged Man of the Match. He has gone past 3,300 runs in FC cricket across 41 matches (100s: 12, 50s: 15). He has also scored 2,627 and 2,401 runs in List A and T20s, respectively.

Shaw shot to fame in domestic cricket

Shaw bagged the spotlight after hitting a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. He equaled batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a ton each in his debut matches of the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Shaw's numbers in international cricket

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. He has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I appearance.