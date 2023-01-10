Sports

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to field

IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to field

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 10, 2023, 01:02 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma is leading India in the series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After clinching the T20I leg 2-1, India are gearing up to take on Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match ODI series. With the ODI World Cup being months away, both teams would be determined to identify their best combination. Hosts India will certainly take the field as favorites. SL skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field.

A look at the two teams

India (Playing XIs): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.﻿ Sri Lanka (Playing XIs): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

Dilshan Madushanka makes debut

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been handed his maiden ODI cap. For India, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are the major absentees in the XI as Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have been considered above them.

Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The first ODI will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Only two ODIs have been played at his venue so far and the chasing team emerged winners on both occasions. The track is known to be fruitful for batting. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (93-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format saw India beat SL 2-1 in an away series in 2021. On Indian soil, the two Asian nations last met way back in 2017. The Men in Blue clinched that series by 2-1 as well.

Who are the key performers?

SL opener Pathum Nissanka was on a roll last year, having smashed 491 runs in 11 ODIs at 49.1. For India, Shreyas Iyer was sensational in ODIs in 2022, accumulating 724 runs in 17 ODIs at 55.69. Virat Kohli scored a match-winning ton versus Bangladesh in his last assignment in the format. Mohammed Siraj scalped 24 wickets in 15 ODIs last year.