DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley sacks senior selection committee: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Jan 06, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

Delhi are second-last in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president, Rohan Jaitley, has sacked the entire senior state's selection committee. The news comes after reports of infighting within the panel and "dubious selection". Jaitley has also voiced his opinions on the manner in which the men's selection committee has been executing its duties. Delhi have been win-less so far in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

As per ESPNcricinfo, selectors Gagan Khoda, the committee chief, and Mayank Sidana had a public fallout on Tuesday.

This resulted in Sidana walking out of a meeting to pick Delhi's U-25 squad for the forthcoming CK Nayudu Trophy.

It is also believed that the pair had disagreements regarding Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for the concluded game against Rajkot, which they lost by an inning.

Delhi's performance in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Delhi are seated at the seventh spot in the Elite Group B standings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23, above Hyderabad. The seven-time Ranji Trophy winners are yet to win a single game in the competition this season. Delhi suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Maharashtra, followed by draws against Assam and Tamil Nadu. Delhi were hammered by Saurashtra next.

Jaitley expresses his displeasure toward the selection committee

In an email to DDCA's apex council, Jaitley was critical of the manner of a player's selection and replacement. He talked about how the selection committee picked 20-22 players in contrast to BCCI's mandate of 15 squad members traveling for each game. Jaitley questioned how Pankaj Singh, coach of Delhi's U-25 team, wasn't allowed to sit in the selection committee meeting by the secretary.

Delhi make a blunder in their team selection

A lot of criticism was drawn toward LSG's middle-order batter Ayush Badoni being handed a First-Class debut as an opener. He replaced regular wicket-keeper batter Anuj Rawat in the concluded game against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Badoni was out for a duck in the first innings as Delhi amassed 133. He scored 40 in the second innings. Delhi lost the match within three days.

What's next for DDCA?

As of now, DDCA's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be selecting the team for the remaining season. The committee comprises former India cricketers Nikhil Chopra, Gursharan Singh, and Reema Malhotra.

Delhi have had a questionable run in 2022-23

Delhi couldn't reach the knockouts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this season. Delhi were ousted by Vidarbha in the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the T20s. As of now, they are second-last in the Ranji Trophy standings. Their campaign is all but over in the premium tournament. Up next, Delhi will face Andhra, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.