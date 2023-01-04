Sports

Marnus Labuschagne slams his 14th Test fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne is the top-ranked Test batter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne smashed his 14th Test half-century in the ongoing third and final Test versus South Africa. The top-ranked Test batter has certainly started the year 2023 from where he left in 2022. He ended up scoring 79 off 151 deliveries, a knock studded with 13 boundaries. Here we look at his sensational stats in the longest format.

Another stellar knock from Labuschagne

Australia won the toss and unsurprisingly, opted to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They didn't get off to a desirable start as opener David Warner perished for 10. However, Labuschagne arrived at number three and the momentum got shifted in Australia's favor. He recorded a century stand (135) alongside Usman Khawaja, who also breached the 50-run mark in the innings.

A look at his stats in Tests

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 3,150 runs in 33 Tests. He averages just below 60 in the format (59.43). Besides 14 half-centuries, the 28-year-old also owns 10 tons, which speaks volumes about his stellar conversion rate. The batter has been a force to reckon with at home as nine of his 10 Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

Joint-second-fastest to 3,000 Test runs

Labuschagne, who was on a roll last year, is the joint-second-fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 51 innings. He accomplished the milestone versus West Indies in the Day-Night Test last month. Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). Overall, Labuschagne finished 2022 with 957 runs in 11 Tests at 56.29 (100s: 4, 50: 1).

Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing game, Australia would need at least one win and two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.