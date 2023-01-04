Sports

PAK vs NZ, Imam-ul-Haq clocks his seventh Test fifty: Stats

Extending his sensational run in Tests, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq brought up his seventh Test half-century in the ongoing second and final game against New Zealand. The left-handed batter tackled the Kiwi bowlers with precision and ended up scoring 83 off 165 deliveries. His knock was studded with 10 boundaries and a solitary six. Here we look at his stats in Tests.

A timely knock from Imam

New Zealand posted a mammoth 449 while batting first at Karachi's National Stadium. In reply, Pakistan couldn't get off to a desirable start as the likes of Abdullah Shafique (19), Shan Masood (20) and skipper Babar Azam (24) threw away their starts. However, Imam stood strong from one end and steadied the ship with an 83-run stand with Saud Shakeel for the fourth wicket.

Imam races past 1,400 Test runs

Imam, who recorded 24 and 96 in the series opener, now owns 1,405 runs in 20 Tests at 40.14. Besides seven fifties, Imam also owns three tons in the format. Though the 27-year-old made his Test debut in 2018, he stamped his authority in the format last year. He accumulated 837 runs in eight Tests in 2022 at 55.8 (50s: 3, 100s: 3).

How did the NZ innings pan out?

As mentioned above, the Kiwis mustered 449 while batting first. They got off to a stellar start as openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham scored 122 and 71, respectively. Tom Blundell (51) and Matt Henry (68*) added to Pakistan's agony. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, scalping a four-wicket haul. Naseem Shah and Agha Salman dismissed three batters apiece.

Pakistan have a point to prove

The Babar Azam-led side certainly has a point to prove in the ongoing contest as they endured a horrendous run in home Tests last year. Australia defeated them 1-0 in March. Pakistan hosted England in December and lost all three Tests. As the opening Test against NZ ended in a draw, Pakistan must win the ongoing contest to seal the series.