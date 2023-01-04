Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal draw; win for Manchester United: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 04, 2023, 11:25 am 2 min read

Marcus Rashford scored as United downed Bournemouth 3-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal drew 0-0 versus a gritty Newcastle United side in a crucial contest. Newcastle, who have been flying this season, remain third on goal difference. Meanwhile, Manchester United won their fourth successive Premier League match and overall six in all competitions to maintain momentum ahead of a crucial phase ahead. Marcus Rashford scored as United downed Bournemouth 3-0.

A look at the Premier League table concerning these sides

Arsenal recorded just their 2nd draw of the Premier League season (W14 L1), moving to 44 points from 17 games. Newcastle are third with 35 points from 18 matches (W9 D8 L1). Man United follow suit, picking up their 11th win from 17 games (D2 L4). Bournemouth are 15th, suffering their 10th loss of the season.

Rashford scores once again for Man United

As per Opta, Rashford has scored in four consecutive appearances across competitions for the first time in his Manchester United career. He has now raced to 66 PL goals in 221 appearances, including seven in the ongoing season. Overall, Rashford has hammered 105 goals for United in 326 games, including 12 in all competitions in 2022-23.

Key numbers for the United players

Bruno Fernandes recorded his 3rd Premier League assist this season. Overall, he has 28 PL assists. Casemiro scored his 2nd Premier League goal and a first since a header versus Chelsea. Christian Eriksen has six assists for United this season and eight overall across competitions.

Man United win big versus Bournemouth

Casemiro latched onto an Eriksen free-kick, converting a beautiful volley to put his side ahead halfway through the first half. The hosts doubled and gained a 2-0 lead four minutes into the second half as Luke Shaw made a superb run from his half before receiving Alejandro Garnacho's cut-back to complete a free-flowing move. Rashford then added the 3rd, tapping into an empty net.

United's story of clean sheets

United recorded just 8 clean sheets in the Premier League 2021-22 season in 38 matches. In 2022-23, United have eight clean sheets after having played 17 league games. United recorded their 3rd successive clean sheet and 4th in all competitions.