Matt Renshaw included in Australia XI despite contracting COVID-19: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 04, 2023, 11:26 am 2 min read

Renshaw played his previous Test in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian batter Matt Renshaw tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before play on the opening day of the third and final Test against South Africa. While Renshaw will continue to participate in the contest, Peter Handscomb has been listed as an emergency fielder on the team sheet. Hence, the latter could be drafted in the XI as a COVID substitute if required. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

As per the revised rules, players can participate in an international match despite contracting the virus.

They, however, are required to follow certain guidelines.

Renshaw stood separately from his team-mates during the anthems.

The southpaw was also seen sitting separately in the dug-out.

Notably, Renshaw, who has been an opener for the majority of his career, will bat at number six in the contest.

What did the CA spokesperson say?

"Australian batter Matthew Renshaw reported feeling unwell shortly before play in the third Test match against South Africa in Sydney and was separated from the squad," CA spokesperson said as per ESPNcricinfo. "Renshaw has since returned a positive RAT test. He will continue to take part in the match."

How has Renshaw fared in Tests?

Notably, Renshaw, alongside all-rounder Ashton Agar, was recalled for the third and final Test after Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc suffered injuries. The southpaw, who played his last Test in 2018, is standing in his 12th game in the format. He owns 636 Test runs at 33.47. The tally includes three half-centuries and a ton. 184 reads his highest score in the format.

Crucial contest for Australia

Notably, Australia, who are enjoying an unassailable 2-0 lead, are standing in a crucial fixture. A win here would seal their berth in the World Test Championship final. In case, they lose the ongoing Sydney game, Australia would need at least one win and two draws in the subsequent away Test series versus India in February-March to go through without depending upon other results.