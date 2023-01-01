Sports

Mohammad Amir breaks silence on his possible international comeback: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 01, 2023, 01:23 pm 2 min read

Mohammad Amir announced his international retirement in 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has spoken about the possibility to represent the national team again. The speedster had shockingly announced his international retirement in 2020 due to the 'shabby' treatment from the team management. He since has made several serious allegations against the coaching staff, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, and the national selectors. Amir now seems open to making a comeback. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Amir, who made his last appearance for Pakistan in 2020, had been one of the leading pacers for the side.

He was instrumental in taking Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy glory.

Recently, fellow pacer Wahab Riaz hinted that Amir could break his international retirement.

"We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again," he told Samaa News

Ramiz Raja's recent sacking might prompt Amir to come back

Notably, Amir was found guilty in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2010. He made a comeback in 2016. Ramiz Raja, who recently got sacked as the PCB chairman, thinks that those who faced fixing charges shouldn't be allowed to make a comeback. As Raja is no more in command, many reckon Amir, 30, might make a U-turn on his international retirement.

If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan: Amir

Amir has been training at Lahore's Amir National High Performance Centre for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. "If Allah wills, I will play for Pakistan again. But I would like to play and perform well in PSL," Amir told the reporters at the NHPC. Amir also thanks interim PCB chief Najam Sethi for allowing him to train at NHPC.

Amir lashes out at Raja

Meanwhile, Raja recently reiterated his statement that players with fixing charges shouldn't be given a second chance. Responding to the same, Amir gave a straightforward reply. "Vo bohot padhe likhe hai, koi nahi soch raha tha ki ye iss tarah muh uthaake kisi pe bhi ilzaam laga denge (He's a well read person, that's why no one thought that he would make such statements).

A look at Amir's international career

Amir featured for Pakistan in 36 Test matches, claiming 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. He claimed four five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/44. He played 61 ODI matches, registering 81 wickets in the format at 29.62, with a best of 5/30. The pacer has also played 50 T20Is, taking 59 scalps at 21.40.