Babar Azam hammers his 25th Test fifty: Key stats

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam hit his 25th Test fifty on Day 1 of the third Test versus England in Karachi. Babar was run out for 78 by Harry Brook. Notably, Babar is the only batter to smash a fifty for Pakistan so far in the ongoing match. England have the upper hand and getting Babar was a key moment. Here's more.

England on top versus Pakistan on Day 1

Babar came to the crease when Pakistan's score read 46/2. Thereafter, Azhar Ali and Babar added a crucial 71-run stand for the third wicket. Azhar perished for a 68-ball 45. England hit back, dismissing Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before getting the dangerous Babar. Pakistan have lost seven wickets so far. For England, debutant Rehan Ahmed has claimed two scalps.

Babar hammers his 25th fifty; surpasses 500 runs against England

Babar scored 78 from 123 balls, smashing nine fours. He has raced to 3,416 runs in Tests at an average of 48.16. Babar has registered eight tons and 25 fifties. Versus England, he has mustered 557 runs at an impressive 61.88. This was his fifth fifty versus England. In the ongoing series, he has 294 runs across five innings at 58.80.

Babar continues to impress on home soil

Babar continued with his impressive run of form in Pakistan. At home, he has amassed 1,211 runs at 75.68. He has hit five tons and six fifties at home. In 2022, he has piled up 684 runs at 68.40.