Smallest Test defeats for Team India (by runs)

England claimed a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. The match ended on Day 5, with India attempting to chase a target of 193 runs. However, they fell short (170) despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61*. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was India's joint third-smallest defeat in Test history. Here's the list (top three).

#1 12 runs vs Pakistan, Chennai, 1999 Pakistan famously beat India in the 1999 Chennai Test. Chasing 271, the hosts lost the historic Test by just 12 runs. They were bowled out for 258 in the final innings. Sachin Tendulkar (136) and Nayan Mognia (52) kept India's hopes alive after they were down to 82/5. However, a star-studded Pakistan bowling attack did the trick. Saqlain Mushtaq took a fifer.

#2 16 runs each vs Australia and Pakistan India have lost two Tests by 16 runs, one each against Australia and Pakistan. In 1977, India had an opportunity to beat the Aussies at The Gabba. However, chasing 341, India perished for 324. Sunil Gavaskar scored a historic ton. A decade later, India faced an identical defeat against Pakistan in Bengaluru. They fell short while chasing 221. Gavaskar shone with 21 and 96.