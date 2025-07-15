Smallest Test defeats for Team India (by runs)
England claimed a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. The match ended on Day 5, with India attempting to chase a target of 193 runs. However, they fell short (170) despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61*. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was India's joint third-smallest defeat in Test history. Here's the list (top three).
#1
12 runs vs Pakistan, Chennai, 1999
Pakistan famously beat India in the 1999 Chennai Test. Chasing 271, the hosts lost the historic Test by just 12 runs. They were bowled out for 258 in the final innings. Sachin Tendulkar (136) and Nayan Mognia (52) kept India's hopes alive after they were down to 82/5. However, a star-studded Pakistan bowling attack did the trick. Saqlain Mushtaq took a fifer.
#2
16 runs each vs Australia and Pakistan
India have lost two Tests by 16 runs, one each against Australia and Pakistan. In 1977, India had an opportunity to beat the Aussies at The Gabba. However, chasing 341, India perished for 324. Sunil Gavaskar scored a historic ton. A decade later, India faced an identical defeat against Pakistan in Bengaluru. They fell short while chasing 221. Gavaskar shone with 21 and 96.
#3
22 runs vs England, Lord's, 2025
As mentioned, India's 22-run defeat to England at Lord's is now their third-smallest in the format. Chasing 193, India slumped to 82/7 on Day 5. However, Jadeja led their fightback along with the tail. He batted 266 minutes to bring keep India alive. However, his 181-ball 61* (4 fours and 1 six) couldn't get India home. Mohammed Siraj was the last man to depart.