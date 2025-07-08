Revisiting Mohammed Siraj's match-winning spells in 2021 Lord's Test

India would be high on confidence, having registered a 337-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston. Mohammed Siraj played a vital role in India's triumph, having taken a six-fer in England's first innings. Meanwhile, the third Test will be underway at the iconic Lord's, a venue where Siraj has pleasant memories. Here we revisit his spells in the 2021 Lord's Test.

Memorable match Eight wickets at Lord's, 2021 The 2021 England-India series marked Siraj's maiden Test at Lord's. The pacer claimed four-wicket hauls in both innings as the visitors recorded a 151-run triumph. England's first innings saw Siraj trapping top-order batters Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed on successive deliveries. The well-set Jonny Bairstow (57) was his third victim. Ollie Robinson was his other scalp as England were folded for 391.

Spell Sensational spell in fourth innings Siraj's spell in the fourth innings sealed the game for India. The hosts had to survive just a couple of sessions to earn a draw. However, relentless bowling from Siraj and Co. meant the home team was folded for 120. For a change, the pacer made the old ball talk and claimed four of the last five wickets.

DYK Best match figures for an Indian bowler at Lord's Siraj claimed figures worth 4/94 and 4/32 in the aforementioned game. His match figures of 8/126 are the best for any Indian bowler in a Lord's Test, as per ESPNcricinfo. Kapil Dev is the only other Indian to snap eight wickets in a Test at the iconic venue. Meanwhile, Siraj has not taken eight or more wickets in any other Test match so far.