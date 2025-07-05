Ravindra Jadeja slams twin fifties versus England at Edgbaston: Stats
Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showed his prowess with the bat for the 2nd time in the Edgbaston Test versus England. After scoring 89 in the 1st innings, Jadeja remained unscathed on 69 in India's 2nd innings. He was part of another majestic partnership with skipper Shubman Gill as India scored 427/6d. India set England a 608-run target to win the 2nd Test.
An unbeaten 69 from Jadeja's blade
Jadeja walked in when India were 236/4. He took his time and defended rather than upping the tempo. He only opened up later on especially after tea. A 175-run stand with Gill floored England. Jadeja smashed 69* from 118 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 1).
Jadeja surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket
With scores of 89 and 69* in this Test, the southpaw has raced to 3,564 runs at 36. He owns 24 fifties in addition to slamming 4 tons. In 22 Tests versus England (37 innings), Jadeja has smashed 1,225 runs at 37.12. This was his 10th fifty-plus score versus England (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Jadeja owns 1,462 runs in away Tests (home of opposition).