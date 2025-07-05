Ravindra Jadeja slams twin fifties versus England at Edgbaston: Stats

Jadeja walked in when India were 236/4. He took his time and defended rather than upping the tempo. He only opened up later on especially after tea. A 175-run stand with Gill floored England. Jadeja smashed 69* from 118 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 1).

Runs

Jadeja surpasses 3,500 runs in Test cricket

With scores of 89 and 69* in this Test, the southpaw has raced to 3,564 runs at 36. He owns 24 fifties in addition to slamming 4 tons. In 22 Tests versus England (37 innings), Jadeja has smashed 1,225 runs at 37.12. This was his 10th fifty-plus score versus England (50s: 8, 100s: 2). Jadeja owns 1,462 runs in away Tests (home of opposition).