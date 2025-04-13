What's the story

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has criticized Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

After Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) eight-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Srikkanth called Ashwin's bowling "horrible."

He advised the five-time champions to replace him with younger players.

The criticism comes after CSK's fifth consecutive defeat, which has been a disappointing chapter in their IPL campaign.

Ashwin is going through a lean patch this season, having bagged just five wickets in six games.