Kris Srikkanth urges CSK to drop R Ashwin: Here's why
What's the story
Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has criticized Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
After Chennai Super Kings's (CSK) eight-wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Srikkanth called Ashwin's bowling "horrible."
He advised the five-time champions to replace him with younger players.
The criticism comes after CSK's fifth consecutive defeat, which has been a disappointing chapter in their IPL campaign.
Ashwin is going through a lean patch this season, having bagged just five wickets in six games.
Disappointing display
Ashwin's performance falls short
In the last match against KKR, CSK could only manage a paltry 103 runs for the loss of nine wickets, their lowest IPL score at home.
The KKR side chased down the target in just 10.1 overs, handing CSK their heaviest defeat (in terms of balls remaining).
Meanwhile, Ashwin's performance was disappointing as he gave away 30 runs in three overs without taking any wicket.
Strategy critique
Srikkanth questions CSK's bowling strategy
Srikkanth had high hopes from CSK's bowling lineup at the start of the season, expecting them to challenge visiting teams in Chennai.
He thought CSK would depend on their bowlers to win after posting scores around 180 at home.
But he feels this plan has "completely fallen apart" because of Ashwin's poor performance.
"That plan has completely fallen apart. Where did it go wrong? Ashwin is bowling terribly. He's bowling very, very poorly," he stated on his YouTube show.
Additional concerns
Srikkanth also points out Jadeja's struggles
Srikkanth didn't stop at Ashwin; he also highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja is not at his best this season.
Despite these concerns, he was unsure if CSK would lose faith in their leading spinners early in the season.
"Jadeja isn't at his peak. Ashwin is bowling terribly. I want him dropped," he further aded.
CSK's next match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 14 could be pivotal for both Ashwin and Jadeja as they look to regain their form.
Performance review
Ashwin's return to CSK has been underwhelming
As mentioned, Ashwin has taken five wickets in six matches for CSK since returning to the franchise after eight years.
However, his performance has been inconsistent as he concedes nearly 10 runs per over and averages close to 40 per wicket.
He is currently averaging 39.60 and has an economy of 9.90.
Meanwhile, his expensive bowling during the powerplay overs has not met expectations, raising questions about his future role in the team.
Numbers
Ashwin's IPL stats and overall T20 numbers
Across 218 matches, the veteran spinner boasts 185 scalps at an average of 30.10.
Ashwin also has an economy rate of 7.19, alongside the best figures of 4/34.
His 4/34 is his only four-wicket haul.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he owns 315 T20 scalps across 326 innings with an economy of 7.11.
His best T20 figures are worth 4/8, alongside four four-wicket hauls.