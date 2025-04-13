What's the story

Star Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal has added another feather to his cap.

He has become only the second Indian with 1,000 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during his 35th match for RCB, against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Padikkal returned unbeaten on 40 as the Royal Challengers chased down 174. He added 83 runs with Virat Kohli, the only other Indian with 1,000 IPL runs for RCB.