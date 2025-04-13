Devdutt Padikkal becomes second Indian with 1,000 runs for RCB
What's the story
Star Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal has added another feather to his cap.
He has become only the second Indian with 1,000 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.
The 24-year-old achieved the milestone during his 35th match for RCB, against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Padikkal returned unbeaten on 40 as the Royal Challengers chased down 174. He added 83 runs with Virat Kohli, the only other Indian with 1,000 IPL runs for RCB.
Milestone
Padikkal joins elite group of RCB run-scorers
Padikkal is now the seventh player in IPL history to go past 1,000 runs for RCB.
He joins an elite club that features legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, South Africa's AB de Villiers, West Indies star Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Jacques Kallis.
Kohli tops this illustrious list with a staggering 8,252 runs from 258 matches.
Runs
Padikkal's stats for RCB
Padikkal, who made his debut in 2020, is now the only Indian other than Kohli with 1,000 runs for RCB.
In 35 matches, the left-hander has racked up 1,003 runs from 35 matches at an average of 30.39 for RCB. His strike-rate reads 126.64 (one century and six half-centuries).
Skipper Rajat Patidar follows Padikkal with 985 runs.
Match details
Padikkal's contribution leads RCB to victory
In the match where he achieved this milestone, Padikkal not only scored 40 runs but also helped his team register a nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals.
He played a key role in stitching an 83-run partnership with Kohli for the second wicket in their chase of 174 runs. The former struck 5 fours and a six.
Kohli also returned unbeaten on 62 runs from 45 balls, further sealing RCB's win.