What's the story

Karachi Kings's top-order batsman, James Vince, made a mark in the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by scoring a blistering century in Match 3 against Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium on Saturday, April 12.

He reached the milestone in just 42 balls as the Kings chased down a daunting target of 235 runs.

This stunning performance has made him the third-fastest centurion in PSL history.

Vince has been a top performer, we decode his T20 stats.