James Vince: Decoding his crunch batting stats in T20s
What's the story
Karachi Kings's top-order batsman, James Vince, made a mark in the 2025 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by scoring a blistering century in Match 3 against Multan Sultans at National Bank Stadium on Saturday, April 12.
He reached the milestone in just 42 balls as the Kings chased down a daunting target of 235 runs.
This stunning performance has made him the third-fastest centurion in PSL history.
Vince has been a top performer, we decode his T20 stats.
Fastest century
3rd-fastest ton in the PSL
Vince's record-breaking innings now puts him behind Usman Khan and Rilee Rossouw, who hold the records for the fastest centuries in PSL history.
Khan scored his century in just 36 balls, while Rossouw achieved it in 41 balls.
Vince's achievement has added another exciting chapter to the history of rapid scoring in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.
Notably, the batter's knock was laced with 14 fours and four sixes while striking at 234.88.
Numbers
Vince owns close to 12,000 T20 runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Englishman Vince owns close to 12,000 T20 runs. He has racked up 11,748 runs across 408 innings (420 matches) at 32.18.
He owns a strike rate of 135.51. Vince owns 7 centuries and 73 fifties.
He has completed 300 sixes in T20s in addition to owning 1,313 fours.
Information
A look at his stats in PSL
Across 46 PSL matches, the batter owns a tally of 1,267 runs at an average of 29.5 while striking at 141.4. Notably, this was his first PSL ton. Vince also boasts four fifties in the premier T20 competition.
Summary
Summary of the Sultans vs Kings contest
The match started with Multan Sultans's skipper Mohammad Rizwan smashing an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, taking his side to 234/3. His innings was laced with nine fours and five sixes.
Meanwhile, Kamran Ghulam (36 off 19) and Michael Bracewell (44 off 17) also played crucial knocks for their side.
Chasing Multan Sultans' mammoth total, Tim Seifert gave Karachi Kings a brisk start with a quickfire 32 off 16 balls.
Despite skipper David Warner's early dismissal, Vince remained unfazed and took charge of the chase.