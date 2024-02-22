Rizwan has raced to 50 sixes and 200 fours in the PSL (Photo credit: X/@MultanSultans)

PSL: Mohammad Rizwan attains this double with knock of 82

By Rajdeep Saha 01:23 am Feb 22, 202401:23 am

What's the story Mohammad Rizwan helped the Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in match number seven of the 2024 Pakistan Super League. Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars managed 166/5 in 20 overs. In response, Rizwan hammered an 82-run knock from 59 balls. Sultans scored 170/5 from in 19 overs. Rizwan shared a solid 75-run stand alongside David Willey for the 4th wicket. Here's more.

Next Article

Double

200 fours and 50 sixes in the PSL

Rizwan slammed nine fours and three sixes (SR: 138.98). With the help of nine fours, Rizwan has raced to a mark of 200 in the tournament's history. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan became the fourth batter to slam 200-plus fours, joining Babar Azam (334), Fakhar Zaman (227) and Kamran Akmal (213). Rizwan has raced to 50 PSL sixes, becoming the 17th player to do so.

Runs

17th PSL fifty for Rizwan

Rizwan's 82 took him to a total of 2,132 runs at 43.51 in the PSL. He has a strike rate of 128.74. The talented Pakistan star registered his 17th fifty in the tournament (100s: 1). This was his maiden fifty from three matches this season. Overall in T20s, Rizwan has 7,350 runs at 43.49 (SR: 126.44). He hit his 61st fifty (100s: 2).

250

Rizwan completed 250 appearances in T20 cricket

In the previous match, Rizwan completed 250 appearances in T20 cricket. He is currently the fourth-highest scorer among Pakistani players in T20s. Rizwan has hammered 2,981 runs in 90 T20Is at 48.86 with 26 half-centuries and a solitary century (SR: 127.55). Babar (3,698) is the only Pakistan batter with more T20I runs.

Summary

Match summary: Multan Sultans floor Lahore Qalandars

The Qalandars managed 166/5 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman scored a vital 43 with Rassie van der Dussen managing 54. After the stand was broken, the Sultans got back into the game and restricted the Qalandars under 170. Mohammad Ali managed 2/28 from his four overs. In response, the Sultans were 53/3 after 8 overs. Rizwan stood tall and ensured a win.