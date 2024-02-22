Sophie Ecclestone can be impactful in WPL 2024 (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

2024 Women's Premier League: Players to watch out for

By Rajdeep Saha 12:51 am Feb 22, 202412:51 am

What's the story The 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League will start on February 23. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to clash in the opener. Like last year, five teams will meet across 22 matches this season. Several top global stars are participating in the event and one expects a cracking tournament. Here we decode players to watch out for.

Next Article

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone - UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz star Sophie Ecclestone will want to replicate her success from last season. Ecclestone picked up 16 scalps from nine matches last season at 14.68. She clocked an economy rate of 6.61, claiming two three-wicket hauls. In 76 WT20Is for England, Ecclestone owns 109 scalps at an average of 15.03. She has an exceptional economy rate of 5.86.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews - Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews shined brightly in the inaugural WPL 2023 edition. She managed 16 wickets from 10 matches at 12.92 (ER: 5.94). She claimed four three-wicket hauls with a best of 3/5. Matthews, who is one of the finest all-rounders, owns 91 scalps in WT20Is at 17.09 (ER: 5.87). Matthews also scored 271 runs at 30.11 in WPL 2023. In WT20Is, she has 2,026 runs.

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning - Delhi Capitals

DCW skipper Meg Lanning finished as the top scorer in the 2023 edition. She scored 345 runs from nine matches at a whopping 49.28. She had a healthy strike rate of 139.11. Lanning smashed the most fours in the tourney (50). The Aussie Women legend owns 3,405 runs in WT20Is at 36.61 (SR: 116.37). Lanning owns two tons and 15 fifties.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath - UP Warriorz

Australian star Tahlia McGrath was the shining light for the UP Warriorz with the bat in WPL 2023. She was the side's top scorer with 302 runs at 50.33 (SR: 158.11). She registered four half-centuries. McGrath will remain a vital cog for the side this season too. In WT20Is, McGrath owns 900 runs at 42.85 (50s: 7). She also owns 17 wickets at 21.70.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana - RCB

RCB Women skipper Smriti Mandhana had a forgettable campaign last year and will want to showcase her potential in the upcoming season. In eight matches, Mandhana managed a paltry 149 runs at just 18.62. She had a dismal strike rate of 111.19 and a top score of 37. In 128 matches for the Indian women's cricket team, she has 3,104 runs at 27.46.